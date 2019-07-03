Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Varian Medical Systems (UPS) Position by $22.29 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased by $9.85 Million Its Stake

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (UPS) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 158,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 1.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.91M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.37 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NYSE:STI) by 10,478 shares to 224,024 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:FLR) by 301,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.