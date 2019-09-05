Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Lab Of Amer (KR) Position by $95.39 Million as Stock Price Declined; Force Capital Management Has Lifted Autonation (AN) Holding by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 735,824 shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (KR) by 92.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 627,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 47,910 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 675,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Lab Corp Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 10.97M shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 23,554 shares to 82,454 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (NYSE:LMT) by 85,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.