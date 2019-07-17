Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Target Com (STRL) Holding By $618,240; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut By $4.80 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased Target Corp Com (STRL) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 7,728 shares as Target Corp Com (STRL)’s stock declined 9.20%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 230,900 shares with $18.53M value, up from 223,172 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $335.49M valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 77,271 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 10.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 90,525 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 786,591 shares with $42.47 million value, down from 877,116 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $246.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 4.59M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity. CREGG ROGER A had bought 10,000 shares worth $119,400 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.