Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) Stake; Citigroup (C) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $437,596

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) by 168.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 85,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 791,383 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 6,647 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,690 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NYSE:GSK) by 451,400 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NASDAQ:FITB) by 300,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,882 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 4,560 shares. Asset One Ltd stated it has 157,611 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 24,433 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 178 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,022 shares. Avalon Ltd Com has 0.5% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 73,773 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1,968 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.37% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 76,521 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 1,787 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alexandria Cap Limited Company reported 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). National Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 258,111 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 10,578 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 21,673 shares to 49,707 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 28,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

