Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position by $4.98 Million; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) Stake by $2.09 Million; Stock Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 58,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07M, up from 82,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 13,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 146,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.82 million, down from 159,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $159.29. About 223,043 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group has 424,575 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 43,537 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 62 shares. Franklin Incorporated invested in 363,223 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 22,065 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 56,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 449,620 are owned by Personal Capital Advsr. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp stated it has 463,922 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 0.15% or 179,139 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 35,346 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 15,332 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,200 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (XOP) by 326,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,862 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.64 million for 11.64 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 30,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Focused Wealth Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 42,254 shares stake. Palladium Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 3,690 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 2,650 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 961,839 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 10,926 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co has 0.67% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 10,266 shares. Invesco reported 395,846 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Gw Henssler Associate Ltd stated it has 2,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 54,600 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.