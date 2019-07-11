Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake in Fluor New Del Com (FLO) as Valuation Rose; Alpine Associates Management Holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO) by 149.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,620 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 464,455 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 442,624 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NYSE:GSK) by 451,400 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co by 183,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,200 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York invested in 0% or 6,092 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 189,403 shares. Gam Ag holds 14,686 shares. Citigroup owns 87,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 395,316 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 107,573 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Llc owns 31,000 shares. Alpha Windward has invested 0.34% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 2.86M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 129,551 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 183,627 were reported by Suntrust Banks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 378,479 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Tt Intll accumulated 135,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 56,100 shares. Alpine Associates Mgmt accumulated 1.45% or 6.07 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 227,358 shares in its portfolio. 180,392 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackstone Lp reported 2.41 million shares. Iowa-based Principal has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0% or 11,309 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 355,433 shares. Frontier Capital Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 977,464 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Oracle Investment Management reported 1.71% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Fairfax Financial Can reported 160,000 shares.