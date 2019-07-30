Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Fluor New Del Com (FLO) Holding; Mack-cali Realty (CLI) SI Decreased By 12.77%

Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) had a decrease of 12.77% in short interest. CLI’s SI was 2.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.77% from 2.58M shares previously. With 307,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s short sellers to cover CLI’s short positions. The SI to Mack-cali Realty Corporation’s float is 2.51%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 190,142 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH

Willis Investment Counsel increased Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO) stake by 149.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 20,738 shares as Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO)’s stock rose 2.91%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 34,620 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 13,882 last quarter. Fluor Corp New Del Com now has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 699,158 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 127 shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 0.01% or 14,338 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has 116,496 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 10,213 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0% or 1,431 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc, California-based fund reported 45,562 shares. 17,281 are held by Profund Advsr Lc. Bb&T Corporation owns 1.19 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 429,328 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 91 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.14% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1.05M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 390 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity. MUKHERJEE DEBO bought $31,310 worth of stock.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GPC) stake by 144,940 shares to 79,360 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seaboard Corp stake by 359,002 shares and now owns 653 shares. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was reduced too.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $47,893 were bought by BATKIN ALAN R on Wednesday, June 19.