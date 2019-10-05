Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Stadion Money Management Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $321,981 as Stock Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 727,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.81 million, down from 740,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 161,140 shares to 240,500 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (NYSE:IFF) by 46,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 7,840 shares to 161,736 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 29,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).