Willis Investment Counsel Has Lifted Southern Company (SO) Stake by $3.44 Million; Valuation Rose; S Squared Technology Has Raised Its Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Holding by $2.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 62,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 288,815 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97M, up from 226,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 1.03M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 113.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 548,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 480,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 85,000 shares to 403,031 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 172,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,289 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Aerohive Networks, Inc. to Extreme Networks, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aerohive Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Aerohive Networks, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders â€“ HIVE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerohive Networks Has A Sales Problem – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerohive releases early Q1 results that trail consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) on Behalf of Aerohive Shareholders and Encourages Aerohive Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0% or 409,707 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3,686 shares. Prelude Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 28,311 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 184,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.01% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 42,057 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glazer Cap Llc holds 0.11% or 212,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Paradigm Capital Management stated it has 0.3% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 190,900 shares. Alpine Associates Mngmt owns 0.3% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 2.27M shares. Vanguard invested in 2.31M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com reported 17,892 shares stake.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 143,198 shares to 78,106 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 48,951 shares. The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.98% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.28% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4.66 million shares. Old Republic Corporation owns 1.11 million shares. City has 0.79% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Na has 0.31% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Intersect Ltd Llc owns 7,373 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp has 14,356 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Alabama-based Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 0.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). D E Shaw And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 828,260 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.2% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested in 0.23% or 1.21 million shares. Eqis owns 4,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated reported 0.07% stake.

