Willis Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its General Mills (FLR) Position; Laffer Investments Lifted By $6.06 Million Its Dominion Res Va (D) Position

Laffer Investments increased Dominion Res Inc Va (D) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 79 shares as Dominion Res Inc Va (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Laffer Investments holds 4,969 shares with $380.92M value, up from 4,890 last quarter. Dominion Res Inc Va now has $62.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 1.52M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Willis Investment Counsel increased General Mills Inc (FLR) stake by 1427.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 301,950 shares as General Mills Inc (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 323,100 shares with $16.72 million value, up from 21,150 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $2.74B valuation. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 1.17M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 2.45% above currents $77.7 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target.

Laffer Investments decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 10,837 shares to 36,004 valued at $2.89 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy stake by 700 shares and now owns 24,227 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc has 135,938 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 2,948 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Company has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 47,823 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,916 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability holds 1,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,615 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 9,064 shares. Goelzer holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 70,976 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt Inc reported 48,200 shares. Madison Inv Hldg Incorporated reported 154,389 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 2,448 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,528 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 7,113 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11,323 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. Shares for $501,786 were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M.

Among 4 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $1700 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 59.76% above currents $19.56 stock price. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 22.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Home Depot Inc stake by 138,948 shares to 16,100 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 37,800 shares. Waste Management Inc New (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 121,142 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,150 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 3,284 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 24,842 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 5.84M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hl Svcs Ltd Company owns 7,435 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) reported 6,745 shares. 521,534 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc. 96,655 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 216,811 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 79,487 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.13% or 143,348 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.02M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 70,429 shares.