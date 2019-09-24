Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased Sanofi (SNY) Holding; Alteryx Class A (AYX) Sellers Increased By 0.2% Their Shorts

Willis Investment Counsel increased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 56.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 163,580 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 452,000 shares with $19.56 million value, up from 288,420 last quarter. Sanofi now has $116.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 2.73M shares traded or 99.78% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 14/05/2018 – ABLYNX: SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction- FT; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. AYX's SI was 5.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 5.89 million shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 5 days are for Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX)'s short sellers to cover AYX's short positions. The SI to Alteryx Inc Class A's float is 16.56%. The stock decreased 4.55% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 1.63 million shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alteryx has $15000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $134.40’s average target is 19.10% above currents $112.85 stock price. Alteryx had 10 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.34 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 252.46 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) stake by 4,200 shares to 113,700 valued at $19.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 143,198 shares and now owns 78,106 shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was reduced too.