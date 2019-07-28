Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (EMR) by $4.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $572,949 as Stock Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 13,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (EMR) by 3506.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 38,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ensco Rowan Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,928 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com. Stock Yards National Bank And stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 54,791 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 22,363 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,378 shares. S R Schill And Associates holds 17,871 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 169,377 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.16% or 12,260 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank invested in 52,557 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (NYSE:WM) by 93,887 shares to 3,413 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT) by 39,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,335 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset holds 58,704 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Charter holds 13,372 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 28,398 shares in its portfolio. Amg National State Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,046 shares. Bank Of Stockton accumulated 1.17% or 9,084 shares. Cumberland Limited accumulated 78,666 shares. Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Llc has 0.9% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fulton National Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,474 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,917 shares. First State Bank has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,373 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3,985 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,185 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tealwood Asset invested 0.89% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clean Yield holds 1.13% or 11,186 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,467 shares to 266,518 shares, valued at $50.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

