Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Kimberly Clark (K) Stake by $1.85 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Position

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 864 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,554 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 9,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (K) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 15,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 181,830 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 166,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 1.92M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moore Cap Management Lp reported 25,000 shares. Neumann Management Lc has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 13,525 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mgmt Inc. Signaturefd Ltd holds 5,575 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust reported 7,025 shares stake. Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 7,003 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,461 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust stated it has 43,241 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 63 shares. New York-based Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invest Advsrs holds 1.45% or 3,230 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York invested in 0.06% or 897 shares. Punch Associate Invest Mgmt holds 24,549 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% stake.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,244 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV) by 43,764 shares to 61,800 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NASDAQ:FITB) by 300,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,882 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT).

