Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Amcon Distributing (DIT) Position as Shares Rose; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Upped Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 228.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 17,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 7,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 485,913 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 23,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amcon Distributing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.81 million market cap company. It closed at $95.83 lastly. It is down 4.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.84% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold DIT shares while 2 reduced holdings.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FAST) by 50,870 shares to 314,270 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: "SPTN Stock Price & News – SpartanNash Co. – Wall Street Journal" on April 16, 2018, also Fortune.com published article titled: "The NYSEâ€™s Owner Wants to Bring Bitcoin to Your 401(k). Are Crypto Credit Cards Next? – Fortune", Businesswire.com published: "AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.99 for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – Business Wire" on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27,749 shares to 117,825 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha" on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Digital Realty Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s Outstanding 3.400% Notes Due 2020 and 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire" published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Is This The Best Data Center REIT? – Seeking Alpha" on March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings.