Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $29.64 Million; Scotia Capital Maintains Stake in Nokia (NOK)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 143,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 78,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24M, down from 221,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 905,053 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 290.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 203,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,675 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 69,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.815. About 11.88M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Now Sees a Stronger Primary Addressable Market For Networks in FY18; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better Wi-Fi on planes

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 136,751 shares to 214,477 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,275 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 1,956 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc accumulated 9,541 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 34,057 shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mechanics National Bank Trust Department accumulated 17,817 shares. Centurylink Co stated it has 6,103 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt invested in 25,087 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability holds 4,178 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Com has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma invested in 0.15% or 4,757 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 355,448 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 280,288 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 236,273 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.20 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.