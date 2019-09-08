Willis Investment Counsel Has Boosted Lockheed Martin (LH) Stake by $817,500; Share Value Rose; As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Valuation Rose, Fort LP Cut Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LH) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 50,700 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, up from 47,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 729,722 shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 119,340 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 161,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04 million shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS DOMESTIC AD SALES TO RETURN TO GROWTH FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER.-CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:JPM) by 39,003 shares to 167,400 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE) by 339,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,800 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,995 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 0.05% or 98,480 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 15,175 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 18,713 were reported by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc reported 45,187 shares stake. 377,297 are held by Morgan Stanley. Wellington Grp Llp has 581,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 447,160 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 14,985 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1,230 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 27,162 shares. 164,061 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 776,463 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,333 shares to 15,015 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $301.56 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

