Willis Investment Counsel Has Boosted Kraft Heinz Company (KMB) Holding By $765,184; Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (CRTO) Shorts Up By 20.23%

Willis Investment Counsel increased Kraft Heinz Company (KMB) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 23,912 shares as Kraft Heinz Company (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 205,742 shares with $6.72M value, up from 181,830 last quarter. Kraft Heinz Company now has $47.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO) had an increase of 20.23% in short interest. CRTO’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.23% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 886,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s short sellers to cover CRTO’s short positions. The SI to Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.96%. It closed at $17.74 lastly. It is down 24.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CRTO vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 16,957 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 80,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,895 shares. S Squared Tech Ltd Liability reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Waddell Reed Fincl has 2.91 million shares. 885,448 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 42,852 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Spinnaker has 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company invested 1.96% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 0.49% or 10,250 shares. Archford Strategies Lc reported 9,465 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 129,462 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Benedict Finance Advsr invested 1.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smithbridge Asset Management De has 0.22% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Citadel Ltd Company has 1.40M shares. 10,257 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. 20,400 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Bellecapital Intl Limited has 0.14% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,780 shares. Ntv Asset Lc accumulated 4,869 shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity. Another trade for 6,122 shares valued at $704,703 was made by PALMER ANTHONY J. on Friday, February 8.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Sell”. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, January 18. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Facebook Inc (NYSE:XOM) stake by 300,789 shares to 30,965 valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amcon Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT) stake by 5,485 shares and now owns 17,572 shares. Hasbro Inc (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.