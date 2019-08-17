Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Its Sterling Construction (SO) Stake by $760,608; Market Value Rose; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose, Trillium Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Sterling Construction (SO) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 63,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 226,182 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 289,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sterling Construction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 5.70M shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 50,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 178,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.38 million, down from 229,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,344 shares to 80,694 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Capital Lc owns 24,831 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech invested in 152,000 shares. Jnba Finance Advsr stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prospector Prns Ltd Com stated it has 95,250 shares. 16.26M were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma. Dubuque State Bank And Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,363 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com has 124,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 10.72M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Montag A Associates has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lipe & Dalton holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,239 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 63,031 shares. Moreover, Chemical Bankshares has 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 12,459 shares. 446,810 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk. Salem Investment Counselors holds 5,983 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 3,996 shares. The Virginia-based Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hussman Strategic holds 0.19% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust accumulated 8,438 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Da Davidson And Comm owns 61,179 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 51,058 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Private Ocean Lc holds 500 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Maryland Cap Management holds 0.65% or 102,259 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.02% or 83,537 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Invesco Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 8,000 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 7,710 shares to 112,795 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bank (XOP) by 91,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.