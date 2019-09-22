Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $579,150 as Shares Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Stake by $637.26 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 10,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 458,097 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.11M, down from 468,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 3.72 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 52,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 billion, down from 61,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 44,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 47,080 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Blue Chip invested in 2,073 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manchester Management Limited Com holds 8,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 0.92% or 160,786 shares. Lpl Ltd Company owns 163,867 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.01% or 2,510 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 9,376 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 504,718 shares. 1.77M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Argyle Mgmt owns 12,020 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.65% stake.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 62,565 shares to 264,900 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 643,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 9,400 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $1.58B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

