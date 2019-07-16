Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding in Ishares S&P 100 (IFF) by $5.69 Million; As Stryker (SYK) Share Value Rose, Private Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $3.39 Million Its Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 557,649 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (IFF) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 45,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 47,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ishares S&P 100 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $145.24. About 414,024 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF and ISIPCA Celebrate First Master of Scent Design Graduating Class – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF Opens Global Service Center in Budapest – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IFF announces public offerings ahead of merger deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IFF announces pricing of common stock and tangible equity unit offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFF Completes Buyout of Remaining Shares of Wiberg Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $171.77M for 22.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TMK) by 6,624 shares to 105,564 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:VAR) by 31,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 42,318 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company reported 2,234 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 22,785 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 4,523 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 3,646 shares. Pnc Services Grp invested in 0.05% or 399,509 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 116,439 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Research Management holds 0.13% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2.49 million shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 40,214 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.06% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). First Tru Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 270,523 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was bought by Doliveux Roch. $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stryker (SYK) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker acquires Arrinex NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 16,103 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 3.74% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,350 shares. 891 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 48,011 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,837 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 426 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 7,961 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 4,863 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings Incorporated reported 9,688 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 0.73% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.23% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). West Family has 5.61% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 113,620 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 860 shares in its portfolio.