Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) Stake by $12.24 Million; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake Held by Loudon Investment Management Llc

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 95,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 47,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 627,197 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 273,818 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 12.56 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 109,394 shares. 2,296 were reported by Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 27,423 shares. Wade G W And Inc owns 9,802 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Llc has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,825 shares. Glovista Invs Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5.89M are held by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company. Lathrop Management Corp invested in 2.76% or 65,760 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc stated it has 6,182 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Ltd reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Drexel Morgan has 1.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.21% or 305,491 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 39,396 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Company (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,635 shares to 297,440 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 339,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank Corp accumulated 21,977 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 168,995 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. South State Corporation reported 3,928 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 302,986 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Com reported 29,911 shares stake. 7,540 are held by Curbstone Mngmt. Bessemer Group holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 767,644 shares. 194,850 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 350 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 6,519 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Common Retirement Fund reported 825,400 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 32,335 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 727 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd, California-based fund reported 22,068 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 48,245 shares to 21,660 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 27,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,650 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).