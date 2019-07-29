Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Flowers Foods (FITB) Stake by $6.31 Million; Stock Value Rose; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Its Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stake by $15.25 Million as Market Value Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FITB) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 300,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 314,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 1.52M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79 million, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 77,624 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp by 329,446 shares to 708,406 shares, valued at $38.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FAST) by 50,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $534.52M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.36 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares to 256,295 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.