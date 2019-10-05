Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding by $8.12 Million; Pggm Investments Upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD Sponsored Ads (TEVA) Stake by $855,000; Share Price Declined

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (TEVA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 8.62 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 68.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 71,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 33,501 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 105,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 727,023 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 48,472 shares to 48,472 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 150,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,692 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $63.97 million activity.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $179.57 million for 9.57 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 18,400 shares to 157,621 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 55,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).