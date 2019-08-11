Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Kellogg (JPM) by $2.22 Million as Shares Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Main Street Research Cut Its Stake by $894,740

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Kellogg (JPM) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 39,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 167,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 206,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares to 48,406 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co by 502,578 shares to 675,720 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH) by 2,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.