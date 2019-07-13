Willis Investment Counsel Cut By $6.31 Million Its Flowers Foods (FITB) Holding; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Flowers Foods Inc (FITB) stake by 95.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 300,388 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FITB)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 13,882 shares with $296,000 value, down from 314,270 last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $20.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Monday, February 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $220 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $209.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.02 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.09 million were reported by Invsts. Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 16,505 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.2% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 943 shares stake. Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 105 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.17% or 345,432 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Amp Limited invested 0.11% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rampart Limited Com owns 3,123 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 19,381 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Co. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,950 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.81% or 174,450 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.17% stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability has 1.10 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HollyFrontier, Activision Blizzard and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “August 9th Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 879,095 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $49.92 million activity. Arbuckle Stuart A had sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41M on Monday, February 4. Sachdev Amit also sold $2.38M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. Another trade for 2,330 shares valued at $440,813 was made by Parini Michael on Monday, February 4. ALTSHULER DAVID sold $5.94M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 4,215 shares valued at $759,367 was made by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 11. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 111,431 shares worth $20.08 million on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) to Shut Down 44 Branches in Chicago Area – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) Announces 9% Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, DB, FITB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. FITB’s profit will be $483.23 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Inc accumulated 34,709 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 10,031 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 4.25 million shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 0.04% or 30,190 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Atria Invs Limited owns 12,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 76,626 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 11,646 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 750 shares. 18,430 are held by Cleararc Capital Incorporated. Farmers Bank stated it has 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,800 shares.