Willis Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Target Com (TGT); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder New England Private Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 62,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 264,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94M, up from 202,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “New Loyalty Program Could Be Positive for Target Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 143,198 shares to 78,106 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashmore Group Ltd (AJMPF) by 119,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,644 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,700 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.