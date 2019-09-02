Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC); Provise Management Group Position in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 3038.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 322,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 332,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 10,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.05M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) by 459.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 339,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 413,806 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 73,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 12,041 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SNY) by 163,580 shares to 288,420 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,994 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $335,889 activity. CUOMO JOHN A bought $98,820 worth of stock or 3,600 shares. $10,800 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) was bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M. KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT bought 3,300 shares worth $87,021.

More notable recent VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 19% From This Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “VSE Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “General Ralph E. “Ed” Eberhart Appointed Chairman of VSE Corporation – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Wall Street Hasn’t Heard of Yet – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VSE Corporation Receives $46.3M in New Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 105,059 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsr has 0.07% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 17,384 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 12,069 shares. Montgomery reported 234,320 shares. Wilen Inv Management accumulated 9,758 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 188,731 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,817 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,251 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Pnc Financial Services Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 82,552 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 2,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 13,274 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 1,500 shares. Paloma Mngmt Communication reported 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 30,500 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 4,819 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2.55 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability reported 6.26M shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.04 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 666,331 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.08% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 7,920 are held by First Mercantile Commerce. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares to 22,175 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,944 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).