Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Sysco (SYY); Delphi Management Increased Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) Stake by $459,078

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) by 253.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 8,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ss And C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 1.10M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 31,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 131,300 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, up from 99,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.61M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 16,801 shares to 59,122 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 35,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,949 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will SS&C’s Recent Acquisitions Pay Off? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 232,195 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 79,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 19.53 million shares. Sky Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,000 shares. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Paloma Prns Management Co reported 25,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 60,047 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 266,267 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 55,322 shares. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 7,923 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Legal & General Gru Pcl owns 1.18M shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp reported 66,000 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding accumulated 6,559 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 307,810 shares to 94,090 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 154,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,286 shares, and cut its stake in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA).