Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Bhp Billiton LTD (BHP) as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Boston Research & Management Cut Its Position

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc analyzed 3,940 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 6.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 55,590 shares as the company's stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 464,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.01 million, up from 409,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 546,727 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 143,198 shares to 78,106 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashmore Group Ltd (AJMPF) by 119,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,644 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,724 were accumulated by D Scott Neal. Martin Inc Tn holds 2.3% or 57,384 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 60,451 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Cwh Capital Inc has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Management reported 7.24% stake. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has 49,841 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset Management stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Mngmt Ltd stated it has 41,753 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 7.25% or 264,108 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,719 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 163,344 shares.

