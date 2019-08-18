Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Its Homeserve Plc (HD) Holding; As Target Com (TGT) Shares Rose, Miller Howard Investments Increased Stake by $35.84 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 59.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 447,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.00M, up from 748,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Homeserve Plc (HD) by 1269.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 205,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 221,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Homeserve Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 54,322 shares to 16,442 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,663 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,400 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network owns 160 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.08 million shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 0.21% stake. Cls Limited Liability Corp owns 9,203 shares. 2.08 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,930 shares. Voya Inv Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 47,965 shares. Parthenon Llc stated it has 22,208 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Mgmt Communications Lc reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 662,269 shares. North Corporation has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).