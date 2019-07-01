Willingdon Wealth Management Upped Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $1.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake by $379,095 as Market Valuation Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $262.38. About 888,506 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $358.61. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,553 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $68.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.53 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 9,764 shares to 4,988 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,149 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $395,827 activity. DECKER SUSAN L also sold $332,108 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.