Willingdon Wealth Management Upped Its Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $535,392; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stake Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.87M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 33,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 144,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan by 11,328 shares to 22,913 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,144 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested in 43,093 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shelton Capital reported 0.28% stake. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 102,036 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 2.64 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 14,557 shares. Cleararc Cap has 11,120 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Blb&B Lc invested in 33,707 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation stated it has 12,974 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cordasco, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,504 shares. First Manhattan holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 9,501 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

