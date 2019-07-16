Willingdon Wealth Management Upped Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Citigroup (C) Stake by $893,482 as Share Value Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 277,004 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 14,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 109,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 11.80M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 1,810 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 1,779 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 3,305 were reported by Central Bankshares & Co. M&T Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). reported 0.04% stake. Cap Guardian Trust reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Profund Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 109,599 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Maine-based Portland Global Advisors Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Griffin Asset holds 633 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 64,771 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 5,067 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 309,229 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,918 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 131,537 shares to 4,887 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,195 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,298 shares to 51,844 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 9,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,390 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 30,627 shares. 21,324 are owned by Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 13,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blume Mgmt accumulated 1.57% or 48,043 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,460 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Llc reported 612,866 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.19M shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Com invested in 2.32% or 535,776 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 10,991 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Investment Lc holds 8,089 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Colrain Llc has invested 4.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

