Willingdon Wealth Management Upped Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 1565.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 3,131 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 3,331 shares with $532,000 value, up from 200 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.44. About 921,659 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 15,970 shares as Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 474,476 shares with $42.90 million value, up from 458,506 last quarter. Northern Trust Corp now has $18.29B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 515,576 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video); 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI) stake by 16,182 shares to 46,189 valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 18,423 shares and now owns 160 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And reported 1,825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 4,510 shares. 3,075 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 458,855 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 1.45M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Mngmt reported 3,760 shares stake. Ghp Invest reported 28,702 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,300 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Lc. Wespac Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.25% stake. Everence Capital Management Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,269 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 1,312 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.61% above currents $169.44 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr High Yield Corp (HYG) stake by 5,459 shares to 7,791 valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Formula One Cl C stake by 372,168 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Sba Communications Corp Cl A was reduced too.

