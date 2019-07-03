Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Ppl (PPL) as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Jane Street Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 344,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,623 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.80 million, down from 936,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.99M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 131,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,887 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155,000, down from 136,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.10M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,468 are held by America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 837,800 shares. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5.56M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 69,453 shares stake. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Company reported 0.19% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Affinity Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 141,584 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pzena Invest Mngmt owns 2.95 million shares. Arga Investment Ltd Partnership has 49,750 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Peavine Lc holds 0.41% or 11,813 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus accumulated 937,866 shares. Hartford Management Inc invested 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (Put) (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 655,100 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $406.95M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,639 shares to 115,858 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.