Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Profund Advisors Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,864 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 69,453 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 83,317 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 5,081 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 24,816 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 29,897 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.12% above currents $68.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,868 shares to 23,566 valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,864 shares and now owns 6,210 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 441,658 shares. Dsc Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 397,110 were reported by John G Ullman &. Moreover, Overbrook Management Corporation has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,887 shares. 4,620 are held by Chase Invest Counsel. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co has 141,790 shares. Provident Investment Management owns 18,755 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 35,787 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,855 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs Inc reported 9,524 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 87,367 shares. 113,542 are held by Security Tru Co. Lyons Wealth Management Llc invested in 3.2% or 14,095 shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 84,076 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 19,712 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.51M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc increased China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) stake by 6,022 shares to 16,628 valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) stake by 1,137 shares and now owns 3,665 shares. Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was raised too.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,358. On Friday, May 31 Cawley Timothy bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 26 shares worth $2,243. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, June 30. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought 24 shares worth $2,096. Sanchez Robert bought $4,334 worth of stock. Muccilo Robert also bought $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -2.36% below currents $88.9 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.