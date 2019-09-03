Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Value Declined; Rodgers Brothers Cut Kimco Realty (KIM) Stake as Market Value Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 3.52M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.05 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 16,883 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities holds 2.82 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 835,653 shares stake. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 28,089 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Goldman Sachs reported 5.08 million shares stake. Blackrock reported 40.29M shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 19,157 shares. Legg Mason Incorporated accumulated 1,990 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Garrison Bradford And accumulated 22,000 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 10,180 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt Inc reported 63,432 shares stake. 46,656 were reported by Lpl Financial Llc. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares to 113,255 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 34,753 shares to 35,131 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

