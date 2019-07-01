Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (Prn) (CCI) Holding by $2.06 Million; Stock Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Its Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,991 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07 million, down from 136,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 15.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (CCI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 16,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 62,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 992,404 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 35,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Company holds 3.53% or 58,399 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,125 were reported by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,075 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bank accumulated 107,049 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Beacon Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 921 shares. Magellan Asset Limited owns 12.24M shares or 7.38% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 2,200 shares. 271,189 were reported by Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd. Brave Asset Management stated it has 27,716 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgestream Prtn Lp reported 40,019 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited reported 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares to 172,479 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.80 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gru invested 2.73% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Asset Management One Comm has 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 249,010 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company owns 2,111 shares. 168,082 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks owns 402,558 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 176,926 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.08% or 397,129 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.97% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fund owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 15,243 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 1.63% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The California-based Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sei Invs Com holds 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 444,872 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Com has 1.35% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares to 6,995 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).