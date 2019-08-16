Willingdon Wealth Management Stake In Danaher Del (DHR) Was Upped; Staley Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Value Rose

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03 million, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 237.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 7,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 10,122 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 2.19M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,265 shares to 815,059 shares, valued at $43.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Retail Bank accumulated 1.53% or 13,750 shares. 134,899 are owned by Blue Chip. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.04 million are owned by King Luther Cap Management Corporation. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Co holds 154,979 shares. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Llc owns 99,026 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department holds 2.7% or 100,288 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 31.64M shares. Natl Bank reported 67,702 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Capital Inv Svcs Of America invested 3.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.2% or 887,985 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Co owns 8,592 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 5.13% or 439,336 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Mi holds 5.39% or 199,301 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,113 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,506 shares to 29 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).