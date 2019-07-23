Willingdon Wealth Management Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Lowered by $3.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ventas (VTR) Valuation Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Upped by $10.98 Million Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 17.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 1.32M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 78,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 92,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 12.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F also sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers owns 1.01 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Merchants owns 15,385 shares. Cornerstone reported 391 shares stake. Pggm Investments holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.81M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 6.55 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 11,781 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 190,960 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 77,081 shares. Lasalle Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.66% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3.45M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company owns 35,679 shares. Wespac Advsr Llc holds 3,722 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $169.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Slips As Regulatory Hiccups Delay Celgene Deal; Liver Cancer Study Faces Setback – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 0.9% or 36,090 shares. Smithfield accumulated 19,511 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.08% or 47,350 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perkins Cap Management Inc has 0.4% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). St Germain D J holds 0.04% or 8,413 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 1.24M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Legacy Private, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,109 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,919 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Llc holds 24,288 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 41,756 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,651 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Overbrook Mngmt Corporation stated it has 8,440 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Monetary Grp accumulated 42,734 shares.