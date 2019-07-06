Willingdon Wealth Management Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Has Cut by $3.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Agf Investments America Lowered Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) as Stock Value Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 17,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 374,063 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 55,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 800,788 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $452.47M for 23.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Glob owns 900,043 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ativo Management Ltd reported 0.53% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fdx Advsr Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 27,666 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 85,854 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Inv Llp accumulated 372,168 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,330 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 12,629 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. 1.02M are held by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,943 shares to 76,398 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 21,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 33.13% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ASML’s profit will be $464.57M for 48.11 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.