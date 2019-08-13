Willingdon Wealth Management Maintains Position in Oracle (ORCL); Copeland Capital Management Increases Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 35,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 98,417 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 62,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 9.88 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 7,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 53,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 46,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.26. About 677,004 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 43,610 shares to 187,536 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,801 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 10,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Plc reported 1.05 million shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited owns 256,374 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.43% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 64,159 are owned by British Columbia Mgmt. Biltmore Wealth Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). United Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 6,590 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 540,156 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,330 shares. Invest Serv Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Copeland Ltd stated it has 53,629 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 86,465 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,506 shares to 29 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 9,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,988 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 5,951 shares. Parsons Capital Ri has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sfmg Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 54,670 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,160 shares. Gm Advisory Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 18,180 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.09% or 22,688 shares. Citigroup holds 0.13% or 2.45M shares. First Corporation In reported 20,116 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 35.89 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 118,134 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated has 35,350 shares. Portland Llc reported 3,912 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Company holds 0.14% or 52,154 shares. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department has invested 1.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).