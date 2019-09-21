Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Holds Position in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 38,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,983 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 70,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,932 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication owns 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 107,907 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.9% or 1.08 million shares. Regions Financial owns 979,090 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated has 1.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 0.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 3.42% or 529,210 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Comm has 1.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stillwater Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 46,722 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp owns 41,143 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Prudential Plc owns 2.64 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 255,201 shares. Centre Asset Management has 103,074 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 306 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,139 shares to 92,041 shares, valued at $33.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,483 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsr invested in 1,218 shares. Hollencrest Capital owns 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,086 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Inc holds 1,661 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Ny reported 0.05% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 397,713 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 101,134 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.4% or 806,449 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 3,574 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,605 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP reported 354 shares stake. Central Asset Investments & Holding (Hk) Limited owns 1,705 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 980 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.25% or 112,676 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 2,500 shares. 2,147 were reported by Diversified Trust.