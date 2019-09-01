Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Position in Crown Castle Intl New (Prn) (CCI) by $2.06 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Lifted Position by $495,010

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (CCI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 16,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 46,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 62,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.55 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,675 shares to 89,179 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,851 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 5,511 shares stake. 27 were accumulated by City Co. 123,258 are held by Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com. 546,043 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nomura Hldgs reported 0.12% stake. 23,035 are owned by Greenwood Lc. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication invested in 0.45% or 23,215 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 315,369 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Napier Park Global Cap (Us) Limited Partnership owns 20,000 shares or 14.86% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,447 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

