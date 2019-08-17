Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (Prn) (CCI) as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (CCI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 16,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 46,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 62,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares to 11,415 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mngmt has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 156,889 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 0.31% or 667 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Advisors Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Holderness Invests Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,473 shares. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 54,405 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Logan Cap Management Incorporated holds 3.72% or 33,983 shares in its portfolio. Cls Lc owns 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 25,400 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi owns 2,561 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 122,470 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 144 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,361 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 3,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.43% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 790,249 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 118,762 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 79,851 shares. Growth Management LP holds 2.68% or 340,000 shares. Redwood Limited has invested 0.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 72,680 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.14% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cleararc Capital accumulated 10,067 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stifel Finance has invested 0.38% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares to 334,801 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.