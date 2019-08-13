Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $1.27 Million; Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Holder Ares Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.85 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 450,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, down from 513,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Triplepoint Venture Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 49,386 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 3.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invests owns 3.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,075 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 11.64M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 77,107 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 1.06% or 389,724 shares. Community Investment has invested 2.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cordasco Financial accumulated 0.04% or 640 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Company holds 0.98% or 163,230 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirae Asset Global Co Ltd reported 1.36 million shares. Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Grp reported 299,550 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp holds 200,165 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Gp Inc has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgemoor Advsr accumulated 5,850 shares. 334,386 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Company.