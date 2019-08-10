Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $1.27 Million; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Sentiment Is 1.63

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 41.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 34,175 shares with $1.85M value, down from 58,182 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $224.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 219 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 134 sold and decreased their holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 90.68 million shares, down from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cimarex Energy Co in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 92 Increased: 147 New Position: 72.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 10,441 shares to 334,801 valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 9,160 shares and now owns 19,754 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cisco Systems had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Incorporated holds 378,545 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 6.94M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 0.11% stake. Advisory invested in 0.32% or 303,658 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Gp owns 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,903 shares. Jones Fin Lllp reported 6,453 shares stake. 51,495 are owned by Broderick Brian C. Amer Bancshares stated it has 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Finance Mngmt Pro has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,249 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley reported 73,154 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,470 shares. Professional Advisory invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.91 million shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.32% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. for 3.11 million shares. Mitchell Group Inc owns 52,470 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 3.37% invested in the company for 217,082 shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.35% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 86,838 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.