Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered By $2.31 Million Its Metlife (MET) Holding; Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed By $711,000 Its Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 51,071 shares with $4.05M value, down from 60,071 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co now has $7.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 188,373 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 98.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 55,034 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 1,103 shares with $47,000 value, down from 56,137 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $40.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 4.60M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 199,121 shares. Denali Ltd Company owns 14,300 shares. United Automobile Association holds 31,024 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 61,937 shares. Whittier Tru Communication owns 105 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 66,276 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.38 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Cwm holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs has invested 1.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Optimum Investment Advsr holds 8,860 shares. Mutual Of America Lc invested in 75,129 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.04% or 331,700 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) stake by 4,393 shares to 150,021 valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 15,970 shares and now owns 474,476 shares. Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) was raised too.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Misses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lamar Advertising Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lamar Advertising Larger Than S&P 500 Component Perrigo Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 166,282 shares. 137,439 are owned by Northeast Consultants. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 77,641 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New York-based Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Blume Cap Management stated it has 112,529 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Capital World Investors has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 31,111 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group holds 0% or 76,918 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Soros Fund Ltd has 0.07% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). M Securities Incorporated invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,376 shares. 56 are owned by Ima Wealth. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability holds 5,528 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 13.30% above currents $44.13 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.