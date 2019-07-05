Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position by $790,016; Valuation Declined; Orbimed Advisors Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 14,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 577,160 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 80,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.30M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.56 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are These The Next Biotech Buyout Targets? – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology: Some Positives Emerge – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis down 7% on diminished prospects for takeover – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesaro rally lifts Clovis, up 8% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Clovis Oncology Rose as Much as 21.9% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 177,900 shares to 955,300 shares, valued at $175.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,101 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,315 shares. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 168,107 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested in 0% or 100 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Armistice Cap Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Legal & General Gp Public reported 20,655 shares stake. Capital Int Invsts invested in 0% or 119,000 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Healthcor Mgmt Lp invested in 1.4% or 1.40M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 57,900 shares. Farallon Management Limited Com holds 0.12% or 600,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce invested in 28,173 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF Celebrates Completion of Frutarom Combination with Ringing of NYSE Opening Bell – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity.