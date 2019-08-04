Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Franklin Financial Services Has 1 Sentiment

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 86.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 9,160 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 19,754 shares with $3.58 million value, up from 10,594 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018

Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 1 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 1 sold and decreased their stakes in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 236,178 shares, up from 234,638 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Franklin Financial Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $158.85 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 34 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,327 activity.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 6,119 shares traded. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Franklin Financial Services Corporation for 51,644 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 137,909 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Logan Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 43,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services Inc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,235 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. MERINO JOHN L also sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares. $100,614 worth of stock was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

